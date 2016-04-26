BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Biopharmx Corp :
* Q4 loss per share $0.19
* Biopharmx corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year end financial results
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.18 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.