BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Fortinet Inc :
* Fortinet reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $284.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $273.5 million
* Qtrly billings of $330.5 million, up 30% year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.