BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Ferro Corp :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.93 to $0.98
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ferro reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $277 million versus i/b/e/s view $281.7 million
* Company raises 2016 adjusted eps guidance to $0.93 - $0.98 from $0.90 - $0.95
* Sees 2016 constant currency sales growth 10.5% - 11.5%
* Sees 2016 consolidated gross profit margin 29.5% - 30.0%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.