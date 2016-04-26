BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Ncr Corp :
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.90 to $3.00
* Sees q2 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.42 to $0.47
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion
* Ncr announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $1.44 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.46 billion
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.60 to $0.65
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $6.25 billion to $6.35 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.88, revenue view $6.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $1.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.