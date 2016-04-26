April 26 PrairieSky Royalty Ltd

* Prairiesky announces first quarter 2016 results and initiation of a normal course issuer bid

* Q1 FFO per share $0.18

* Qtrly average production of 23,081 boe per day, 49% liquids

* Intends to apply for and initiate ncib to repurchase up to $40 million of shares (about $3.3 million per month) over next 12 months

* Qtrly revenues $ 48.9 million versus $ 54.4 million

* Intends to apply for and initiate a ncib to repurchase up to $40 million of common shares over next 12 months

* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view c$43.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)