BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc :
* Tanger reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.56
* Qtrly earnings per share same center net operating income increased 4.4% during quarter, on top of a 4.0% increase during q1 of 2015
* Tanger factory outlet says qtrly blended average base rental rates on space renewed and released throughout consolidated portfolio increased 21.1%
* Sees 2016 estimated diluted ffo per share $2.29 to $2.35
* Sees 2016 estimated diluted a ffo per share $2.30 to $2.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.