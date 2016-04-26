April 26 Aflac Inc :

* Aflac incorporated announces first quarter results, affirms 2016 operating eps and sales outlook, declares second quarter cash dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $1.74

* Sees q2 earnings per share about $1.55 to $1.82

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.73

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $5.5 billion

* Aflac inc says in yen terms, aflac japan's premium income rose .1% in q1

* Aflac inc says aflac Japan's total revenues were down 0.2% in quarter

* Aflac inc says aflac u.s. Premium income increased 2.1% to $1.4 billion in q1

* Aflac inc says board of directors declared q2 cash dividend of $0.41 per share

* Continue to believe long-term compound annual growth rate for third sector products will be in range of 4% to 6%

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $5.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aflac inc says reiterate annual objective is to produce operating earnings per diluted share of $6.17 to $6.41