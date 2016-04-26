BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Aflac Inc :
* Aflac incorporated announces first quarter results, affirms 2016 operating eps and sales outlook, declares second quarter cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $1.74
* Sees q2 earnings per share about $1.55 to $1.82
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.73
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $5.5 billion
* Aflac inc says in yen terms, aflac japan's premium income rose .1% in q1
* Aflac inc says aflac Japan's total revenues were down 0.2% in quarter
* Aflac inc says aflac u.s. Premium income increased 2.1% to $1.4 billion in q1
* Aflac inc says board of directors declared q2 cash dividend of $0.41 per share
* Continue to believe long-term compound annual growth rate for third sector products will be in range of 4% to 6%
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $5.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aflac inc says reiterate annual objective is to produce operating earnings per diluted share of $6.17 to $6.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.