BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc :
* John b. Sanfilippo & son, inc. Third quarter net sales increased by 3.0% to a third quarter record of $215.7 million
* Q3 sales $215.7 million versus $209.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.27
* John b sanfilippo & son inc says increase in qtrly net sales was attributable to a 6.0% increase in sales volume
* John b sanfilippo & son inc says value of total inventories on hand at end of current q3 decreased by $21.1 million, or 9.2% from last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.