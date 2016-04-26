April 26 John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc :

* John b. Sanfilippo & son, inc. Third quarter net sales increased by 3.0% to a third quarter record of $215.7 million

* Q3 sales $215.7 million versus $209.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* John b sanfilippo & son inc says increase in qtrly net sales was attributable to a 6.0% increase in sales volume

* John b sanfilippo & son inc says value of total inventories on hand at end of current q3 decreased by $21.1 million, or 9.2% from last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)