BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Bear State Financial Inc :
* Bear state financial, inc. Announces promotions within its executive management team
* Bear state financial says current chief accounting officer sherri billings named chief financial officer
* Says current senior executive vp and chief financial officer james m. (matt) machen was named president of bank
* Says mark mcfatridge remains president and chief executive officer of company and chief executive officer of bank
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.