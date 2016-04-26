BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Cirrus Logic Inc :
* Cirrus logic reports q4 revenue of $232 million and record revenue of $1.2 billion for fy16
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 revenue $232 million versus i/b/e/s view $226.2 million
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $220 million to $250 million
* Cirrus logic inc sees q1 gaap gross margin is expected to be between 47 percent and 49 percent
* Q1 revenue view $258.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.