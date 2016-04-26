BRIEF-Auris Medical Holding files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares
April 26 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Apollo commercial real estate finance, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.44
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.46per share
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing