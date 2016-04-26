BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 26 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.43
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.80 to $1.87
* Preit reports strong first quarter 2016 results reflecting upgraded portfolio
* Q1 FFO per share $0.42
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.79 to $1.87
* Reaffirming its march 30, 2016 estimate of ffo per diluted share for year ending december 31, 2016
* Pennsylvania real estate investment trust qtrly same store noi excluding lease terminations grew by 4.1%
* Pennsylvania real estate investment trust qtrly same store noi grew by 3.8%
* 2016 net income attributable to preit common shareholders estimated to be between $0.05 and $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.