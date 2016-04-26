April 26 Mullen Group Ltd :

* Mullen group ltd. Announces $100 million bought deal offering and concurrent $10 million investment by the mullen family and insiders

* Mullen group ltd says has entered into an agreement to sell 7.5 million common shares on a bought deal basis at a price of $13.30 per share

* Net proceeds from offering,private placement will be used to temporarily repay bank indebtedness,to transact on potential strategic deals

* Proceeds from offering to be used to temporarily repay bank indebtedness, to transact on potential strategic acquisitions