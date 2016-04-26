BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 26 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd :
* Axis capital reports first quarter operating income of $101 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly combined ratio of 91.9%, compared to 93.7%
* Qtrly net investment income of $49 million, compared to $92 million
* Qtrly net premiums earned decreased slightly (increased 3% on a constant currency basis) to $902 million
* Axis capital holdings ltd qtrly total revenue of $884.8 million versus $961.3 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.