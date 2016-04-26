BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Fmc Technologies Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.28 billion
* Fmc technologies reports first quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.22, excluding $0.13 of charges
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fmc technologies inc qtrly total inbound orders were $671.6 million , including $345.9 million in subsea technologies orders
* Q1 revenue "decline was driven by lower activity and negative impact of strengthening u.s. dollar"
* Backlog for company was $4 billion , including subsea technologies backlog of $3.4 billion at q1 end
* Qtrly total inbound orders were $671.6 million , including $345.9 million in subsea technologies orders
* Says "believe that our subsea service orders will remain fairly resilient in 2016"
* Says energy infrastructure q1 revenue was $84.1 million , down 17 percent from prior-year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.