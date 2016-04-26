BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Dhx Media Ltd :
* Dhx media announces cdn$65.0 million offering of shares
* Aggregate gross proceeds of offering will be approximately cdn$74.8 million
* Underwriters to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 8.7 million shares at a price of cdn$7.50 per share
* Net proceeds from offering will be used to repay borrowings under company's term credit facility maturing july 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.