BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 First National Financial Corp :
* First national financial corporation reports first quarter 2016 results, increases common share dividend
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.59
* Q1 revenue rose 38 percent to c$231.4 million
* Board increased common share dividend to annual equivalent of $1.70 per share, up about 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.