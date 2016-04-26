April 26 First Busey Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* First busey announces 2016 first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First busey corp qtrly total net interest income of $27.9 million, up 4.8%

* First busey corp says net interest income of $27.9 million in q1 of 2016 decreased from $29.6 million in q4 of 2015

* Net interest margin was 3.10% for q1 of 2016, compared to 3.23% for q4 of 2015