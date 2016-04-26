BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 First Busey Corp :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* First busey announces 2016 first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First busey corp qtrly total net interest income of $27.9 million, up 4.8%
* First busey corp says net interest income of $27.9 million in q1 of 2016 decreased from $29.6 million in q4 of 2015
* Net interest margin was 3.10% for q1 of 2016, compared to 3.23% for q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.