BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Capstone Mining Corp :
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Capstone mining first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $126.2 million versus $102.9 million
* Capstone mining corp says capstone's 2016 production guidance remains unchanged
* Qtrly copper production was 24,547 tonnes versus 23,677 tonnes
* Q1 revenue view $115.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.