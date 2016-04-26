BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Mueller Water Products Inc :
* Mueller water products reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 sales $283.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $291.9 million
* Mueller water products inc says on track to meet our expectations for full year
* Says Continue To Expect Demand For Our Products To Increase Year Over-Year
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.