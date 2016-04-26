April 26 Mueller Water Products Inc :

* Mueller water products reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 sales $283.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $291.9 million

* Mueller water products inc says on track to meet our expectations for full year

* Says Continue To Expect Demand For Our Products To Increase Year Over-Year