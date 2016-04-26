BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Timberland Bancorp Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34
* Timberland bancorp EPS increases 62% to $0.34 for second fiscal quarter of 2016; declares quarterly cash dividend
* Quarterly revenue rose 16 percent to $10.21 million
* Net interest income increased 17% to $7.67 million for q2 of fiscal 2016
* Net interest margin for current quarter was 3.92% compared to 4.00% for preceding quarter
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.