BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Ps Business Parks Inc :
* Quarterly FFO per share $1.26
* Ps business parks, inc. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Same park noi increased $3.7 million, or 6.2%, for three months ended march 31, 2016
* Qtrly total operating revenues $95.97 million versus $92.46 million
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $94.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.