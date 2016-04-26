April 26 Flushing Financial Corp :

* Flushing financial corporation reports first quarter gaap net income of $0.33 per diluted common share, a 10% increase from the same period in 2015, driven by record net interest income

* Q1 non-gaap core earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Increases quarterly dividend by 6 percent to $0.17per share

* For three months ended march 31, 2016, net interest income was $41.1 million, an increase of $3.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)