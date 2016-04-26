BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Sussex Bancorp :
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sussex bancorp reports 62% eps growth for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $839 thousand, or 17.1%, to $5.7 million for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.