BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Boston Properties Inc :
* Q1 FFO per share $1.63
* Boston properties announces first quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $5.85 to $5.95
* As of march 31, 2016, company's portfolio consisted of 167 properties
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees projected ffo per share $1.36 - $ 1.38 in q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.