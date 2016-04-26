BRIEF-Dupont CEO Edward Breen's fy 2016 total compensation was $11 mln
* CEO Edward Breen's fy 2016 total compensation was $11.0 million versus $10.2 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
April 26 Renasant Corp :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Renasant corporation announces 2016 first quarter earnings; increases quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.18per share
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* New per share dividend represents an increase of $0.01 , or 5.88%, from dividend paid in previous quarter
* Net interest income was $70.1 million for q1 of 2016, as compared to approximately $48.8 million for q1 of 2015
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares