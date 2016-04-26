April 26 Renasant Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Renasant corporation announces 2016 first quarter earnings; increases quarterly cash dividend

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.18per share

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* New per share dividend represents an increase of $0.01 , or 5.88%, from dividend paid in previous quarter

* Net interest income was $70.1 million for q1 of 2016, as compared to approximately $48.8 million for q1 of 2015