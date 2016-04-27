Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 26 Cascade Bancorp :
* Cascade Bancorp announces agreement to acquire prime pacific financial services in the Greater Seattle Metro Market
* Cascade expects transaction will result in modest earnings accretion in 2016
* Expects deal to be approximately 5% accretive to earnings in 2017
* Transaction is projected to be immediately accretive to tangible book value and capital, with a solid internal rate of return Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg