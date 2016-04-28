BRIEF-Mr Green & Co changes date for annual general meeting
changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares
April 27 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Industrial fatality at Redwater
* At 1:40 p.m. (MT) on April 27 , there was a contractor fatality at Williams' Redwater Olefinic Fractionator in Redwater, Alberta
* Pembina , as operator of facility, will be launching a detailed investigation to determine cause of incident
* Says "further details regarding incident will not be provided at this time out of respect for impacted family members"
* Says "an investigation will be conducted by occupational health and safety and relevant authorities"


DENVER, April 9 A group of U.S. state insurance regulators should use New York's sweeping cyber security rules as a model for how insurers must protect their networks from hackers and when they must disclose cyber events, New York's financial regulator said on Sunday.