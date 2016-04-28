April 27 Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Industrial fatality at Redwater

* At 1:40 p.m. (MT) on April 27 , there was a contractor fatality at Williams' Redwater Olefinic Fractionator in Redwater, Alberta

* Pembina , as operator of facility, will be launching a detailed investigation to determine cause of incident

* Says "further details regarding incident will not be provided at this time out of respect for impacted family members"

* Says "an investigation will be conducted by occupational health and safety and relevant authorities"

