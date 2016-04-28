BRIEF-Mr Green & Co changes date for annual general meeting
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Sky-mobi Ltd :
* Mobi announces repurchase of 1,308,781 ADSs from Sequoia Capital and adoption of 2016 share incentive plan
* Mobi -entered agreement to repurchase aggregate of 1.3 million ADSs at a purchase price of US$2.00 per ADS
* Says share repurchase transaction is not part of US$20 million share repurchase program announced in may 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DENVER, April 9 A group of U.S. state insurance regulators should use New York's sweeping cyber security rules as a model for how insurers must protect their networks from hackers and when they must disclose cyber events, New York's financial regulator said on Sunday.