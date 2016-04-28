April 28 Care.Com Inc
* Care.com announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $39.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $38 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees Q2 revenue $ 37.5 million - $ 38.0 million
* Sees FY revenue $158.0 million - $162.0 million
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04 - $0.02
* Sees FY non-GAAP EPS $0.09 - $ 0.19
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $158.9
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $37.5
