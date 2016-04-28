Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 HanesBrands Inc
* HanesBrands to acquire Pacific Brands Limited; hold investor conference call today
* Cash transaction values publicly traded Pacific Brands Limited at US$800 million
* All-Cash transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share
* Acquisition projected to deliver full benefits within 3 years, attaining adjusted operating profit of approximately US$100 million
* Acquisition is projected to deliver full benefits within three years, contributing approximately US$0.25 to Hanes' adjusted EPS
* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pacific Brands Limited
* Transaction would pay Pacific Brands shareholders AUD1.15 per share
* Intends to divest Tontine Pillow business and Dunlop flooring business
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 7 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday it planned to invest around 400 million euros ($425 million) in Europe this year in a bid to grow its sales there by 20 percent over the next two years.