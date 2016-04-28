April 28 Aetna Reports First

* Q1 operating earnings per share $2.30

* Q1 revenue $15.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $15.45 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medical membership totaled approximately 23.0 million at march 31, 2016

* Quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 operating earnings per share $7.90 to $8.10

* Q1 earnings per share $2.06

* Q1 healthcare medical benefit ratio 80.5 percent versus 79.1 percent last year

* Aetna inc says remain on track to close our acquisition of humana in second half of 2016

* Have obtained approximately two-thirds of necessary state change of control approvals required to close transaction with humana