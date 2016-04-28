April 28 Genesee & Wyoming Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Genesee & wyoming reports results for the first quarter of
2016
* Q1 revenue $482.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $483 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.77
* Expects an approximately 12% decline in adjusted diluted
eps in 2016
* Expects an approximately 8% increase in our free cash flow
in 2016
* "as we look ahead to remainder of 2016, outlook for north
america , u.k./europe is broadly unchanged"
* Outlook for australia is modestly weaker for the reminder
of 2016
