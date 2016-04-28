April 28 Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genesee & wyoming reports results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 revenue $482.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $483 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

* Expects an approximately 12% decline in adjusted diluted eps in 2016

* Expects an approximately 8% increase in our free cash flow in 2016

* "as we look ahead to remainder of 2016, outlook for north america , u.k./europe is broadly unchanged"

* Outlook for australia is modestly weaker for the reminder of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)