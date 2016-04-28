April 28 Dunkin' Brands Group Sees 2016 Donuts U.S. Comparable Store Sales Growth Of 0 To 2% And Baskin

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dunkin' brands reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Robbins u.s. Comparable store sales growth of 1 to 3%

* Sees 2016 revenue growth of between 4 and 6 percent; adjusted operating income growth of between 8 and 10 percent

* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 to $2.22 on a 53-week basis

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly dunkin' donuts u.s. Comparable store sales growth of 2.0%, baskin-robbins u.s. Comparable store sales growth of 5.0%

* Qtrly revenue $189.8 million versus $185.9 million

* Q1 revenue view $188.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says paul twohig , president, dunkin' donuts u.s. And canada , has decided to retire at end of q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)