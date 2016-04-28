Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Gentherm Inc
* Gentherm reports 2016 first quarter results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 10 to 15 percent
* Revenues for 2016 q1 increased year over year to $215.7 million from $206.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.59 excluding items
* Effective april 1, 2016 , co would acquire cincinnati sub-zero products (csz), a manufacturer of environmental test chambers
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 7 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday it planned to invest around 400 million euros ($425 million) in Europe this year in a bid to grow its sales there by 20 percent over the next two years.