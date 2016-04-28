April 28 Enterprise Products Partners Lp

* Enterprise reports results for first quarter 2016

* Enterprise products partners lp qtrly earnings per unit $0.32

* For 2016, expect to invest approximately $2.8 billion for growth capital projects

* Says on schedule to complete and begin commercial service on $2.2 billion of projects during remainder of 2016

* Enterprise products partners lp says total onshore ngl, crude oil, refined products, petrochemical pipeline volumes for q1 rose 14 percent to 5.2 million bpd

* Says have a total of $4.2 billion of growth projects scheduled to be completed in 2017 and 2018

* Enterprise products partners lp qtrly revenue $5 billion versus $7.47 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $7.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S