April 28 First Cash Financial Services Inc
* First cash reports first quarter adjusted earnings of
$0.48 per share; increases earnings guidance for 2016; and
declares quarterly dividend of $0.125
* Q1 same store sales rose 3 percent
* Raises fy 2016 earnings per share view to $2.25 to $2.45
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Consolidated same-store core revenue increased 3% for q1
* Qtrly total revenue increased 14% to $183 million
* Expects to add approximately 210 to 225 new stores in
2016, of which 200 additions have already occurred in q1
* Total inventories at march 31, 2016 increased 17% compared
to march 31, 2015
* Fiscal 2016 estimates continue to be tempered by expected
declines in earnings from payday lending operations
