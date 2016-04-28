April 28 EQT Corp
* EQT reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says EQT production achieved production sales volume of
179.9 Bcfe in Q1, representing 24 pct increase over the first
quarter last year
* Says increased its 2016 guidance for production sales
volume to 710 - 730 Bcfe
* Says production sales volume for the second quarter of
2016 is projected to be 175 - 180 Bcfe
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07
* Production sales volume of 179.9 Bcfe in Q1 2016,
representing a 24 pct increase
* Says q2 liquids volume is expected to be 2,700 - 2,750
mbbls
* Average differential to the nymex price forecast of
negative $0.60 - negative $0.70 per mcf for 2016
* Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest is
projected to be about $77 million for Q2 2016, and about $320
million for full year 2016
* Qtrly EQT production total operating revenue $478 million
versus $643.8 million
