April 28 New Media Investment Group Inc

* New media announces solid first quarter 2016 results and dividend of $0.33 per common share; announces the acquisition of journal multimedia for $18.0 million

* Q1 revenue rose 19.7 percent to $300.1 million

* Says continue to see a path for company to achieve long-term organic revenue growth by year-end 2017

* Says anticipates journal multimedia deal will close in q2 of 2016

* New media investment group inc qtrly loss per share $ 0.11

* Says total revenues of $300.1 million for quarter, a decrease of 5.1% on a same store basis

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)