April 28 Rti Surgical Inc
* Rti surgical announces 2016 first quarter results
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $0.03
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $66 million to $67 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.18 to $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $67.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $65.7 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $282 million to $290 million
* Says expects full year direct revenue to range from 16
percent to 18 percent growth
* Sees full year commercial and other revenue to range from
13 percent to 16 percent decline
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $283.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $70.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
