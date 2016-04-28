April 28 Intelsat Sa
* Q1 revenue $552.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $543.5
million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.14 billion to $2.2 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Intelsat announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Backlog at march 31, 2016 was $9.3 billion, over four
times annual revenue
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $725 million to $800
million
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $625 million to $700
million
* Sees 2018 capital expenditures $425 million to $525
million
* Fy2016 revenue view $2.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
