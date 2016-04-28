(Corrects company name in headline to 'Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc' from 'Coca-Cola')

April 28 Coca-cola Enterprises Inc :

* Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc reports first-quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affirms its full-year guidance for 2016

* For Q1, net sales totaled $1.5 billion, down 7 percent from same quarter a year ago

* Q1 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion

* Says CCE does not expect to repurchase shares in 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* "Throughout our territories, we continue to face an overall soft consumer environment that has limited category growth"

* "Working diligently to close transaction to create Coca-Cola European partners by end of Q2"

* Currency translation had a negative impact of 2 cents on comparable diluted earnings per share in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: