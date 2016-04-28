(Corrects company name in headline to 'Coca-Cola Enterprises
Inc' from 'Coca-Cola')
April 28 Coca-cola Enterprises Inc :
* Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc reports first-quarter 2016
results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Affirms its full-year guidance for 2016
* For Q1, net sales totaled $1.5 billion, down 7 percent
from same quarter a year ago
* Q1 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion
* Says CCE does not expect to repurchase shares in 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* "Throughout our territories, we continue to face an
overall soft consumer environment that has limited category
growth"
* "Working diligently to close transaction to create
Coca-Cola European partners by end of Q2"
* Currency translation had a negative impact of 2 cents on
comparable diluted earnings per share in quarter
