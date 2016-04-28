April 28 Mastercard Incorporated
* Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.86
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Quarter net income of $959 million, or $0.86 per diluted
share
* First-Quarter gross dollar volume up 13 pct and purchase
volume up 12 pct
* Worldwide purchase volume during quarter was up 12 pct on
a local currency basis versus q1 of 2015, to $838 billion
* Q1 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.38 billion
* In quarter, increase in processed transactions of 14 pct,
to 12.6 billion
* Total operating expenses increased 25 pct, or 29 pct on a
currency-neutral basis, to $1.1 billion during Q1 of 2016
* During Q1 of 2016, mastercard repurchased approximately 15
million shares of class a common stock
* Q1 EPS unfavorably impacted by $0.08 due to non-recurrence
of a discrete tax credit and balance sheet remeasurement related
to Venezuela
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)