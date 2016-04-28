EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 28 Oracle Corp
* Oracle buys textura
* Deal for $663 million
* Oracle Corp says deal valued at $663 million
* Oracle Corp says deal valued at $26.00 per share in cash
* Says board of directors of Oracle has unanimously approved transaction
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.