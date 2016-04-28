April 28 Meritage Homes Corp
* Meritage Homes reports first quarter 2016 diluted eps of
$0.50, a 28 pct increase in net earnings, with a 15 pct increase
in home closing revenue and a 21 pct increase in ending backlog
value
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Qtrly homes closed 1,488 units versus 1,335 units
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly home orders 1,987 units versus 1,979 units
* Q1 total closing revenue $ 597.8 million versus $518.7
million
* "confident we'll achieve our projected 7,000-7,500 total
closings in 2016"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)