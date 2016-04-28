April 28 Baxalta Inc
* Baxalta exceeds guidance and delivers strong sales and
earnings for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.47 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Given proposed merger agreement with Shire Plc , Baxalta
will not be hosting an investor conference call to discuss
financial results
* Company will not be providing financial guidance for Q2 or
full-year 2016
* Previously-Issued guidance for Baxalta as a standalone
entity is no longer applicable
