April 28 Harman International Industries Inc :

* Harman reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 operating earnings per share $6.20

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $6.825 billion

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.36

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $1.22

* Q3 sales $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.68 billion

* Qtrly connected car net sales increased five percent

* Qtrly net sales in professional solutions decreased four percent mainly due to lower demand in Brazil, certain European markets

* Professional solutions net sales in Q3 of fiscal 2016 were $232 million, a decrease of four percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)