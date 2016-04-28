April 28 BorgWarner Inc
* BorgWarner reports first quarter 2016 U.S. GAAP net
earnings of $0.75 per diluted share, or $0.80 per diluted share
excluding non-comparable items
* Q1 sales $2.269 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.23 billion
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.78 to $0.83
* BorgWarner Inc says has updated its 2016 full year
guidance
* Q2 2016 net sales growth is expected to be within a range
of 10.6 pct to 16.0 pct
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.75
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.80 excluding items
* Borgwarner inc says 2016 net sales growth is now expected
to be within a range of 12.7 pct to 17.5 pct compared with 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $2.35
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.26, revenue view $9.17
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 net earnings are still expected to be within a range
of $3.11 to $3.32 per diluted share
