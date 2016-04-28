April 28 Priceline Group Inc

* Priceline Group CEO Darren Huston resigns; chairman Jeffery Boyd appointed interim ceo

* Current Booking.com president and chief operating officer Gillian Tans has been named chief executive officer of Booking.com

* Huston resigned following an investigation overseen by independent members of board of directors of facts and circumstances surrounding a personal relationship

* Company will announce Q2 earnings on May 4th 2016

* Independent committee of board of directors overseen by Guyette will work to identify chief executive officer successor candidates

