April 28 Priceline Group Inc
* Priceline Group CEO Darren Huston resigns; chairman
Jeffery Boyd appointed interim ceo
* Current Booking.com president and chief operating officer
Gillian Tans has been named chief executive officer of
Booking.com
* Huston resigned following an investigation overseen by
independent members of board of directors of facts and
circumstances surrounding a personal relationship
* Company will announce Q2 earnings on May 4th 2016
* Independent committee of board of directors overseen by
Guyette will work to identify chief executive officer successor
candidates
* "investigation determined that Huston had acted contrary
to company's code of conduct"
