April 28 Cypress Semiconductor Corp :

* Cypress to acquire Broadcom's Wireless Internet of Things business

* Says transaction valued at $550 million

* Says Cypress will acquire Broadcom's Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Zigbee IoT product lines and intellectual property, WICED brand

* Expects deal to be accretive within a year of closing and to improve its gross margin, earnings and long-term revenue potential