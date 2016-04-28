EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 28 Cypress Semiconductor Corp :
* Cypress to acquire Broadcom's Wireless Internet of Things business
* Says transaction valued at $550 million
* Says Cypress will acquire Broadcom's Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Zigbee IoT product lines and intellectual property, WICED brand
* Expects deal to be accretive within a year of closing and to improve its gross margin, earnings and long-term revenue potential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.